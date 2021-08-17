Colorado Springs firefighters are searching for someone they said went missing in the water at a Pikes Peak-region open space Tuesday night.
The fire department announced at around 9 p.m. that crews had responded to the Red Rock Canyon Open Space, near Old Colorado City, where they’d received a report of a swimmer who was last seen there in the water.
There are at least two ponds in the open space. In February, Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department implemented nightly after-hour gate closures for the open space between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., in response to rising illegal activity taking place after the open space officially closed.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon open space.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021