Firefighters responded to a small fire at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Friday morning.

The Fire Department said it was on scene at 707 S. 8th St. due to a fire inside the store. Walmart was evacuating as of 10:17 a.m.

The fire is the store’s second in the span of 24 hours. Firefighters responded to a small fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the men’s department, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.