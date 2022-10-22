Colorado Springs Fire Department is fighting a wildland fire on Mount Muscoco Saturday in the western portion of the city.

The department was notified of the fire, named Four Corners Fire, at 1:45 a.m., according to The Gazette news partner KKTV. No evacuations have been ordered for the area, but North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls are closed.

Fire fighters were working on scene by 9:20 a.m., officials reported. A helicopter later arrived and is dropping water from above to assist crews.

The fire is in “steep and rocky terrain,” officials said, and is about an acre large.

Colorado Springs is under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday due to "critical fire weather," according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A storm moving through the mountains is bringing low humidity and strong winds to the plains, blowing dust and making for dangerous fire conditions.