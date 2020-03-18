Paramedics and EMTs responding to potential COVID-19 cases will encourage patients to stay home, if healthy enough, instead of transporting them to an overcrowded hospital, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said Thursday.
The change is necessary to reduce the amount of people in local emergency departments and limit the risk of exposing health workers and first responders to the virus, spokesman Michael Smaldino said in a release.
"The exposure risk for individuals going through hospitals right now has increased, and we are committed to doing our part to help patients receive the care they need in the safest setting possible," Smaldino said.
Patients will not be transported to a hospital if they are stable with normal vital signs, have no risk factors for the virus, and if an emergency room will not be able to provide them with additional care, the release stated.
They will not be tested for COVID-19 at an emergency room if they do not meet criteria, according to the release, and they will be provided with physician-approved care at home.
The new triage procedure will also help hospital workers preserve medical supplies for those who are critically ill, Smaldino said.
The department will continue to provide emergency medical care as needed, he said.
"By establishing clear protocols for responding paramedics and EMTs, CSFD is able to minimize risk to patients while helping our hospitals remain available to provide help where it is needed," he said.