Recent rainfall has given fire officials the confidence to declare the 416 Fire 100 percent contained as of 3 p.m. Tuesday – on schedule with a projected containment date.
Firefighters created a containment line around 50 percent of the blaze while the remainder of the fire perimeter was allowed to burn into the rugged wilderness. But officials said Tuesday the 61-day-old blaze won’t spread beyond its northwest perimeter, where no containment line was built.
“Because of the recent moisture, we are confident that it will stay in its containment lines,” said Gretchen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service.
The containment date aligns with a goal set in mid-June by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type 1 team, which estimated the blaze would be completely contained by July 31.