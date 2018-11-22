A fire damaged an 8-plex near Valley Hi Golf Course Thursday morning.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said it was dispatched to the blaze at 2822 Airport Road just after 5 a.m. They reported the fire was under control 20 minutes later.
Firefighters told Gazette news partner KKTV that "numerous" residents will be displaced for Thanksgiving.
Responding firefighters reported that the fire had damaged both the first and second floors.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.