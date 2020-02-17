It was a busy Monday morning for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, which responded to separate structure fires at a north-side motel and downtown coffee shop.

The fire department said that at about 6:20 a.m. a fire at the Super 8 off North Academy Boulevard and Voyager Parkway was called in by a couple reporting they smelled smoke and saw a light smoke haze in their room.

Firefighters arrived and found a small fire in the ceiling above an exhaust fan. They quickly put it out with a fire extinguisher.

Mike Smalldino of the fire department said that all six occupants on the third floor of the motel were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Then, at roughly 8 a.m., a second fire was reported at Solar Roast Coffee located at 134 N. Tejon St.

Employees of the coffee shop alerted authorities after a light haze of smoke could be seen within the shop.

Firefighters responded, but found no active fire inside. It was suspected that a HVAC unit may have been causing the haze.

No injuries were reported at Solar Roast.

An employee of Solar Roast Coffee said that the business was up and running as of 9:30 a.m.