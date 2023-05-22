A hazardous material leak has been reported just east of the downtown Colorado Springs area Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The department reported that over 50 gallons of "multiple chemicals" were spilled at 547 E Cimarron St., near the South Shooks Run Park.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, as the department has sent five crews to respond to the incident area. An initial safety zone has been established, CSFD said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.