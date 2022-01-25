Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are rescuing at least one person trapped in a crash near Union Boulevard and Uintah Street, officials with the fire department said Tuesday.
Fire officials made the announcement via Twitter around 9 p.m. "Colorado Springs Fire is on the scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties" the tweet reads. Union is closed in both direction at Uintah officials said in a second tweet.
Police officials also said westbound Uintah is closed at Bonfoy Street. Alternate routes are advised