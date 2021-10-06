The Colorado Springs Fire Department is battling a grassfire at Chelton Road and Academy Boulevard, officials with the department said Wednesday.
"Engine 11 is on scene reporting grass and a camp on fire," reads a tweet from the department's public information officer. The tweet went out at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday.
Colorado Springs is under a burn restriction that was put into effect Sept. 13. The restriction prohibits any type of fire, whether open or contained, on any undeveloped wildland areas, brushy areas or grassy areas. It also bans recreational fires, bonfires, open or prescribed burns, outdoor smoking in all city parks and open spaces, trash burning and recreational fireworks requiring ignition.