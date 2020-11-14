fire 111420

Screenshot from a tweet by @CSFD PIO.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently fighting three grass fires, one of which was started by a discarded cigarette, according to tweets.

One grass fire near Powers Boulevard and Airport Road was estimated at 2-3 acres and is under control, according to CSFD. 

The department reported that they had received seven 911 calls on the fire.

Another, smaller fire flared up at I-25 and Woodmen Road.

A third fire broke out early Saturday evening near Bentley Point and Hancock Expressway, according to fire department officials.

The fire department said the grass fire at Powers and Airport was ignited by "careless disposal of a cigarette."

"CSFD wants to remind you to 'Keep Your Butt in the Car'," a fire official tweeted.

