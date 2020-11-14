fire 111420

Screenshot from a tweet by @CSFD PIO.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently fighting a pair of grass fires, according to tweets.

One grass fire near Powers Boulevard and Airport Road was estimated at 2-3 acres and is under control, according to CSFD. 

The department reported that they had received seven 911 calls on the fire.

Another, smaller fire flared up at I-25 and Woodmen Road.

Weather conditions, which the National Weather Service in Pueblo describe as “sunny and very windy,” will present a challenge for fire crews.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

