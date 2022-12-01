 Skip to main content
Fire contained at former Hotel Elegante building in south Colorado Springs

  • Updated
  • Comments
CSFD

Colorado Springs Fire Department on the scene of 2886 S. Circle Dr. Alta Hotel.

 Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters have contained a fire at the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Now converted to an apartment building, firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside just before 8:30 Thursday morning.

The fire department tweeted about 9 a.m. that crews had kept the blaze in one unit on the building’s third floor.

The building has sat in its location at Circle and I-25 since the 1970s and was the city’s second-largest hotel until the beginning of this year, when a Texas developer acquired the property and began the process of turning the 496 rooms into apartments. 

The property is now called Alta Living.

Read more at KKTV.com

