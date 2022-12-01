Fire contained at former Hotel Elegante building in south Colorado Springs

Firefighters have contained a fire at the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Update- Fire was contained to one unit on the 3rd floor. No injuries reported. Unknown how many people will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/CyF9c6ieIN— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 1, 2022
Now converted to an apartment building, firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside just before 8:30 Thursday morning.
The fire department tweeted about 9 a.m. that crews had kept the blaze in one unit on the building’s third floor.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2886 S Circle Dr; Alta Hotel. Engine 4 is on scene, reporting smoke in the hallway— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 1, 2022
The building has sat in its location at Circle and I-25 since the 1970s and was the city’s second-largest hotel until the beginning of this year, when a Texas developer acquired the property and began the process of turning the 496 rooms into apartments.
The property is now called Alta Living.
