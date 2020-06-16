A rapidly expanding fire in southwest Colorado had consumed more than 2,700 acres by the end of day Monday ahead of two more high fire-danger days.
The lightning-sparked East Canyon fire about 20 miles west of Durango on the Montezuma-La Plata County line prompted some evacuations Monday and had not been contained at all as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.
In Montezuma County, 23 homes had been evacuated and in La Plata County a handful were evacuated, spokeswomen for both counties said. The fire was also threatening critical communications towers on top of Mancos Hill, said Megan Graham, spokeswoman for La Plata County.
Officials reported 0% containment early Tuesday afternoon.
Neither county is expecting many additional evacuations, they said. The subdivisions in the area are on the Montezuma County side of the county line and the fire is moving east away from those homes, Montezuma County spokeswoman Vicki Shaffer said.
About 100 personnel are assigned to the fire burning on private and Bureau of Land Management property. A Type 2 team took over the fire Tuesday morning, bringing in additional personnel and resources.
"That is certainly an indication of the complexity and challenge of the fire," Graham said.
The fire was reported mid-day Sunday after lightning in a Saturday storm started numerous fires in the area. It is burning in pinon, juniper and Gambel oak, officials said.
The fire's northern edge was a mile from the U.S. Highway 160 Monday, according to a news release. The blaze closed the highway Monday and may close the road again Tuesday as fire activity picks up, a news release stated.
#EastCanyonFire The fire remains at 0% containment. Check https://t.co/tv6yGeUHEk for updates if planning travel. pic.twitter.com/NXbBE4JnLg— @EastCanyonFire (@eastcanyonfire) June 16, 2020