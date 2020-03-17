A wildfire is causing evacuations for a Jefferson County community near Conifer, according to 9News.
The evacuation order is effective in the Foxton area where the fire is burning.
An evacuation center is set up at Elk Creek Elementary where nursing staff will be on site. The initial center was at Reynolds Ranch, but has since been moved to the school, the Sheriff's Office said on social media.
UPDATE: The evacuation center has been moved to Elk Creek Elementary. Nursing staff will be on site #jeffco https://t.co/V4vUQrgwl6— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 17, 2020
Foxton is an unincorporated community in Conifer.
North Fork Fire Protection is the lead agency dealing with the fire. They’ve requested other fire departments to assist.