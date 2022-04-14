Evacuations have been ordered after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon north of Woodland Park.

At about 2:30 p.m. smoke was visible in the area of Mills Ranch Road. The neighborhood is about three miles north of Woodland Park.

Shortly after 3 p.m., an evacuation order was tweeted by the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The evacuation area includes: area north of Mills Ranch Road one mile to east of Sour Dough Road to one mile past Lovell Gulch Road. "You should evacuate now," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

"Fire is on scene now, very windy. Cause of fire is still unknown. About 3-5 acres currently," a tweet from the Teller County Sheriff's Office read.