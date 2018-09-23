A 167-acre fire burning north of Woodland Park isn't expected to grow much more, the U.S. Forest Service says.
Fire crews have burned a solid black line surrounding the Turkey Track 8 Fire, as it is being called, to keep it from growing and are not expected to enforce evacuations, Forest Service spokeswoman Misty DeSalvo said.
"I think they're going to get a handle on this," Salvo said.
Minutes later, the Forest Service posted on its fire blog that "The burn operations are going well."
The fire has been burning since about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, when it was reported about 8 miles north of Woodland Park and 3 miles east of Westcreek near a shooting area on Forest Service land.
It was initially reported at 10 acres before exploding overnight, but Forest Service officials said Sunday the fire is 30 percent contained. The closest structures are within a mile of the fire.
The service warned people might see an increase in smoke Sunday evening as it conducts planned burns on the fire's interior to remove fuels and reduce hazards to fire crews.
Because the fire sparked in the shooting area, it is believed to be human-caused but remains under investigation.
The area has been plagued by similar fires since 2017, when seven fires sparked in a two-month period. The last blaze was in April, 2017, when the "Turkey Track 7 Fire" burned 40 acres before it was contained. That fire was ruled human-caused, but specifics were not released.