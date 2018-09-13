UPDATE 1:29 p.m.
The total area burning in the Seaman fire has been updated to 231 acres.
--
A fire burning northwest of Fort Collins is 25 percent contained, officials say.
The Seaman fire was reported Thursday morning to be burning in 168 acres of the Hewlett fire burn scar. Structures are threatened, though none have been lost.
"Substantial" air support helped fire officials minimize growth, the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland tweeted.
The Silver Creek fire burning northwest of Kremmling grew nearly 1,000 acres and lost 22 percent of its achieved containment after at least a week of minimal growth.
Officials reported "extreme" fire behavior in the 5,973-acre, 55 percent contained blaze Thursday morning, with crowning, running and long-range spotting, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.
The areas of both fires are under red flag warnings for the second consecutive day