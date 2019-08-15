A small fire burning in Jefferson County's Deer Creek Canyon Park has prompted evacuations and closed the park.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said firefighters and deputies are working to evacuate residents and extinguish the fire, which is burning near the park's trail head, near Grizzly and Bear Claw drives.
A power outage affecting 1,100 people in Jefferson and Clear Creek counties has also been reported. Deer Creek Canyon Park is among the areas affected.
According the sheriff's office, an alert was sent out to 284 houses in affected areas to evacuate using Cougar Drive.
The CodeRed for the #DeerkCreekCanyonParkFire was sent to 284 houses. The neighborhood to the east is being evacuated as well as the park. The evacuation center is at Chatfield High School. Please avoid the area while firefighters are fighting an active scene #jeffco pic.twitter.com/KctyKw63dj— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 15, 2019
An evacuation center has been set up at Chatfield High School in Littleton.
The fire was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, and a helicopter was called in to assist, according to the sheriff's office. The fire was initially reported to be 200 by 200 feet in size.
South Valley Park and Hildebrand Ranch Park are also closed while firefighters work to extinguish the fire.