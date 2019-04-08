A wildfire that sparked in Bent County late Thursday was almost fully contained Monday, the county's emergency manager, Rick Stwalley said.
The blaze, named the Black Bridge Fire, had spanned to more than 1,600 acres by Monday and was about 80 percent contained, Stwalley said. Firefighters were having difficulty reaching the flames because of steep hills and rocky terrain.
The fire is located in the Fort Lyon and John Martin Reservoir state wildlife areas.
The community of Fort Lyon, just east of Las Animas, was without power as of Monday. The fire destroyed transmission lines, but the area has backup generators to supply emergency buildings, Stwalley said.
Seven homes near the Bent County Correction Facility where evacuated Friday but no structures have been damaged. Evacuations have been since been lifted.