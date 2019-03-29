DENVER — Firefighters are battling a large fire at the same site of an explosion last August that injured seven people. Crews responded to the area Santa Fe Drive and West 4th Avenue just before 5 a.m. Friday, according to Denver Fire.
The building is abandoned and so far no injuries have been reported, Denver Fire said.
"We will do a more thorough search once it's safe to go in there, but it's an abandoned building," said Bob Kmak. "It's been deemed abandoned. It's unsafe to go in. So we're going to make it safe before we can go inside and look."
The fire is at the site where there was an explosion in August 2018. In that incident, a multiplex at 368 N. Santa Fe Dr., exploded injuring seven people, two of them critically.