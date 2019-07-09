The Colorado State Patrol in Alamosa tweeted Tuesday that a fire was burning near Blanca Peak.
The agency tweeted that emergency responders were on scene near the fourteener and asked that visitors not call 911 about the smoke. The peak is just outside the entrance to the Great Sand Dunes National Park.
Fire on Mt. Blanca. Fire on scene. Please stay away and let emergency responders work. pic.twitter.com/d0eFyETJxX— CSP Alamosa (@CSP_Alamosa) July 9, 2019
The Costilla County Sheriff's Office reported that the fire had engulfed about 5 acres as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. Two firefighting airplanes and a helicopter were dispatched in response, said the sheriff's office.
Just after 5 p.m., the sheriff's office posted a video of airplanes utilizing flame retardants.
The fire is being referred to as the Tobin fire. Click here for more wildfire and environment news.
This is a developing story and will be updated.