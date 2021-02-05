Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a blaze at Reserve Apartments near southeast Colorado Springs on Friday morning, the Fire Department tweeted.
When crews arrived at 2001 Carmel Drive, they spotted smoke coming from the back of the apartments. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze shortly before 9 a.m. and searched for hot spots and ventilated smoke out of the building, fire spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
Firefighters contained the flames to the central hallway of the apartment complex and no injuries were reported, the agency tweeted.