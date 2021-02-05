Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a blaze at Reserve Apartments near southeast Colorado Springs on Friday morning, the Fire Department tweeted.

When crews arrived at 2001 Carmel Drive, they spotted smoke coming from the back of the apartments. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze shortly before 9 a.m. and searched for hot spots and ventilated smoke out of the building, fire spokesman Mike Smaldino said.

Firefighters contained the flames to the central hallway of the  apartment complex and no injuries were reported, the agency tweeted.

Family mourns siblings in Colorado Springs-area shooting that left 3 dead
3 intruders ransack Colorado Springs home, seriously injure victim: Police
Robber steals cash, threatens clerk with unusual weapon, police report

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments