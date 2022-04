A fire broke out at a Manitou Springs motel on Tuesday night but crews quickly contained it to a single room.

The fire was reported at La Fun Motel, located at 123 Manitou Ave.

"Crews rapidly stretched attack lines to contain the fire to the room of origin, while completing a primary search of the surrounding rooms," the fire department said at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.