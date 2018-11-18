Colorado Springs Fire Department inspectors initiated an arson investigation after an off-duty police officer discovered a burning semi-truck behind the Pikes Peak Center early Sunday.
The officer was heading home about 3:15 a.m. when he drove up on the flaming truck, and noticed a man walking away from the fire in the 100 block of South Cascade Avenue.
The fire was possibly set as a warming fire, fire inspectors say.
Firefighters extinguished the flames using a foam retardant, and the event center was damaged only by smoke.
The man seen leaving the area has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.