Firefighters battled a blaze at Johnny's Navajo Hogan, a longtime pub in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.
#workingfire at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan pic.twitter.com/1pQMkhkAVW— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 18, 2021
Red and orange flames erupted near the back of the bar located at 2817 North Nevada Avenue.
Nevada Avenue is closed northbound due to fire engines in the road, firefighters tweeted.
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the bar's website.
Earlier this year in January, a fire broke out in the basement of the Navajo Hogan. Two employees arrived at the bar and smelled smoke, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said. The two employees found smoke and flames in the laundry area downstairs. They battled the flames with a fire extinguisher. When they were unable to squelch the fire they ran outside and called 9-1-1.
Firefighters eventually extinguished the fire, which was relegated to the laundry room although there was extensive smoke damage throughout the building. Investigators traced the origin of the January fire to a malfunction in the dryer and have classified the fire as accidental, Smaldino said.
