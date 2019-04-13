A two-alarm fire in an industrial building is under investigation Saturday morning.
The fire triggered several sprinklers inside the building before firefighters arrived just before 4 a.m. Crews got to the scene in the 4000 block of Interpark Drive to find smoke coming out of the building and roughly 10 sprinklers going off.
More crews were called a short time later to assist due to the large building size and water supply issues. 11 News is told smoke was a bigger issue than the fire itself.
Read more at KKTV.com.