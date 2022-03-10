Amid cold temperatures, firefighters put out a blaze at a Colorado Springs motel early Thursday.
Just before 2 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2800 block of North Nevada Avenue and found two of the motel's dozen units on fire.
No one was inside, as the Fire Department said the motel was under renovation.
The fire was under control by 4 a.m. Thursday, the Fire Department said. But it wasn't an easy task, as temperatures during those early hours were around zero degrees. They also had to deal with how quickly the water used to fight the fire froze.
“What we try to do is we try to cycle crews as much as possible, so we try to get them back into the warm apparatus, get them warmed up,” Capt. Mike Smaldino told Gazette news partner KKTV.