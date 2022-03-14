Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire on the 10th floor of the Satellite Hotel, a hybrid hotel/condo, on the east side of the city Monday morning, the fire department tweeted.

A fire engine responded to 411 Lakewood Circle around 10:30 a.m. after smoke billowed out of a unit near the top of the hotel, firefighter tweeted.

Firefighters contained the smoke and flames before the fire reached other units inside the building, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters reported two minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews remained on scene to put out hotspots, the fire department tweeted.

A fire broke out at the hotel in October and damaged one of the units.