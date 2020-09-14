Officials are alerting eastbound travelers on Interstate 70 west of Denver for heavy traffic that could cause several hours of delays in travel time Monday evening, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
The transportation department sent a travel alert about 4:45 p.m. to eastbound motorists on I-70 between Silverthorne and Mountain Vernon Canyon, mile markers 205 and 259, for heavy traffic. Delays up to two hours are possible.
A vehicle fire on Interstate 70 near Georgetown is halted traffic Monday afternoon, according to the department.
A semi-truck caught fire about 3 p.m. in the right lane of eastbound I-70, causing delays in traffic through Silver Plume - a town about 50 miles west of Denver.
Truck fire on I-70 at Silver Plume earlier this afternoon. Fire is out. Westbound side opened, and one lane closed on eastbound side as cleanup continues. Expect delays. Go to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/qI70BIUPuh— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 14, 2020
Click here for statewide road conditions from CDOT.
In other parts of Colorado, several other mountain passes experienced closures Monday. The state's transportation department reported Wolf Creek Pass is shut down between mile markers 144 and 186 for a vehicle recovery. Earlier Monday, Red Mountain Pass was closed to traffic after a semi truck rolled over.