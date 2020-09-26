A man who tried to steal two cars using his index finger as a gun was arrested and taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Officers at the Falcon and Stetson Hills substations received two separate calls about carjackings in disparate areas of town Friday afternoon. According to a witness statement, a man approached an occupied vehicle outside an auto repair shop and attempted to steal the car. The alleged assailant, 30-year-old Andrew Meisman, brandished his empty hand as if it were a pistol.
The driver of the car, seeing the assailant’s hand was empty, produced a knife, at which time Meisman fled on foot.
According to CSPD, the suspect managed to steal another car nearby and drove it to the corner of Austin Bluffs and Woodmen Road. Meisman abandoned that car at the corner and tried, unsuccessfully, to steal another occupied vehicle.
Police found Meisman not far from the Woodmen/Austin Bluffs corner and took him into custody.
Meisman is currently being held on $25,000 bail at the El Paso County jail, according to CSPD Lt. Patrick David.