A protester signing the love symbol on top of City Hall during the fourth day of demonstrations calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and taking a stand against police brutality in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The protests remained peaceful throughout the day until the evening outside the Colorado Springs Police Department. Confrontation erupted as tear gas and individual mace was deployed to disperse the group. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)