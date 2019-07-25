NEW YORK • Financier Jeffrey Epstein was found on the floor of his jail cell with bruises on his neck early this week while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.
It was not clear whether the injuries were self-inflicted or from an assault, said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Epstein, 66, was treated and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, remains in custody at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Jail records obtained by the AP show no indication he was taken to a hospital.
In a statement, the bureau gave no other details and would not comment on Epstein’s condition. An Epstein lawyer had no immediate response.
It was not clear whether Epstein had cellmates or was being held by himself. The jail is famous for its tight security and notorious inmates, who have included terrorists, Wall Street schemers and, until recently, drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
A lawyer for inmate Nicholas Tartaglione denied reports Thursday that his client was a suspect in a possible assault on the financier. Tartaglione is a former police officer awaiting trial on charges he was involved in the kidnapping and killing of four men in 2016. The attorney, Bruce Barket, suggested that the allegations were leaked by someone “trying to embarrass Epstein and cast some shade on Nick.”