The main thing students who want to attend college or are already doing higher-education coursework need to know coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic is this: apply for financial aid or other assistance to defray costs, and you’ll likely be rewarded.
“Right now is a really affordable time for people to seek college,” says Karen Kovaly, spokeswoman for Pikes Peak Community College.
The school offers two- and four-year degrees and certificate programs at three main campuses in El Paso County, and also runs the Center for Healthcare Education & Simulation, the Technical Education Campus, Studio West Art Gallery and education centers at Peterson Space Force Base and Fort Carson.
PPCC has infused its foundation-based and external scholarship funds with federal pandemic relief aid, Kovaly said, allowing the school to provide more assistance than before.
And everyone is receiving free required textbooks this year for all courses, Kovaly said.
“That can save some students almost $1,000 on books a semester,” she said.
PPCC’s tuition rates are as low as $153 per credit hour for many programs, Kovaly said, although some, such as nursing and online education, are priced higher.
That’s “almost half the tuition cost of some state schools,” she said. “So, students are starting off with less debt and get into a job without having to take four-year classes.”
For example, an aspiring welder can complete a program in three semesters and find an entry job that pays $60,000 to $80,000 a year, she said.
Part of the reason for tuition being lower than expected statewide is the Colorado Opportunity Fund, a stipend to incentivize homegrown students to attend school in-state.
The fund reduces tuition at public colleges and universities for students who can prove they are Colorado residents.
State lawmakers set the reduction annually; this academic year it’s $94 per credit hour, said Jevita Rogers, senior executive director for financial aid, student employment and scholarships at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
“It’s not based on any kind of financial need or grades — just that you are an in-state student,” she said.
Depending on the number of credit hours taken, the savings can be substantial, Rogers said. For example, a tuition bill of $5,000 for 12 credits in a semester would qualify for a $1,128 deduction, she said.
“Applying is really easy, and it’s a great opportunity to help make college affordable for Colorado residents,” Rogers said.
Students at UCCS, one of four campuses in the University of Colorado system, are getting an additional tuition break this year.
Although the CU Board of Regents approved a 3% tuition hike for the 2021-22 school year, the increase is being evenly offset by federal pandemic relief funds earmarked for higher education.
“So, students did not see a tuition increase for the fall of 2021, and spring and summer 2022,” Rogers said.
Whether the Biden administration will authorize additional COVID-relief money is unknown, she said, although she’s not expecting any.
“At this point, we do not know anything about the fall,” Rogers said.
The regents will debate and vote on tuition increase requests from campus leaders in April, and Gov. Jared Polis also must approve tuition proposals for the coming year.
With a wide range of financial help, from traditional scholarships based on academic performance or household financial need to specific program funding and broad-based stipends, affordability should not be a concern, Rogers said.
“Students shouldn’t discount a school because they think they won’t get any assistance or it’s too expensive,” she said. “There are lots of different options.”
Her advice is to apply early to public and private schools for not only admission but also financial assistance.
March 1 is the deadline for UCCS-specific scholarships, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is due Feb. 1 for priority consideration and by April 1 for all applicants.
“For in-state students, I get an allocation of state grant money, but it’s not an endless supply, so it’s first-come, first-served,” Rogers said.
Colorado College, a private liberal arts college in Colorado Springs, in 2019 began a financial aid initiative targeted at low- and middle-income in-state students.
Tuition is $61,596 this school year but is waived for accepted students whose families earn adjusted gross income of less than $125,000. Students from households earning under $60,000 also receive free room and board — worth $13,668 this year — and those with adjusted gross income between $60,000 and $125,000 pay room and board.
For in-state students from families earning $125,000 and $250,000, the parental contribution is the same or less than the cost of attendance at CU Boulder, the state’s flagship public university. Undergraduate tuition there varies, from around $29,400 for arts and sciences to $34,700 for business degrees for students in the “tuition guarantee” group that started in the fall of 2021.
Colorado College increased the cap on family earnings from $200,000 to $250,000 for this academic year to qualify for the Colorado Pledge.
Coloradans represent 19.8% of the student body this academic year, compared with 16.2% in 2019-20, said Matt Bonser, director of admission.
“We have seen a substantial increase in interest from Coloradans, as students and families realize that CC can be an affordable and high-quality option,” he said.
The college raised $7.3 million to fund the program and is seeking an additional $20 million to endow it.