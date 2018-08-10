Five nominees are vying to fill two upcoming vacancies on the El Paso County Court bench, and the public is invited to provide feedback.
Meredith Cord, Samuel Evig, Marcus Henson, Chad Miller and Dulce Denise Peacock are finalists to succeed Judges Stephen Sletta and Regina Walter, who are slated to retire in January.
Cord, Henson and Peacock are county magistrates. Miller is a deputy public defender. Evig has a private practice.
Under the state constitution, the governor has 15 days from Aug. 9, 2018, to appoint two of the nominees as County Court judges.
Comments about the nominees may be emailed to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.