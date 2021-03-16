Colorado's redistricting commissions are complete, after the final six legislative redistricting commissioners were selected Tuesday. A group of retired state judges picked two Republicans, two Democrats and two unaffiliated voters to join the six commissioners already selected and begin meeting by March 30.
The group of 12 commissioners will redraw Colorado's legislative district maps, but their work is complicated by a delay in the U.S. Census Bureau's redistricting data. Normally it would be ready by the end of March, but this year it's delayed because of data anomalies, blamed on having to do the decennial census in half the normal time because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Here’s a look at the six newly-selected commissioners, based on the information they provided in their applications.
Unaffiliated commissioners.
Amber McReynolds is a Denver resident and the CEO of National Vote At Home Institute, a nonprofit group that advocates for expanded options for voters. She earned a Master’s Degree in comparative politics from the London School of Economics and listed serving as the elections director for Denver from 2011-2018. She listed supporting both Republicans and Democrats running for office. She listed serving as a board member for several organizations: Represent Women, City Year Denver, Women's Foundation of Colorado Empowerment Council, Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, Lift Colorado, Montessori Academy of Colorado, National Council on Election Integrity, Metro Denver Leadership Foundation, National Task Force on Election Crises, National Association of Nonpartisan Reformers and Secure the Vote. “My entire professional career has been centered around election administration and running large operational environments in high-stress and high-profile elections that required attention to detail, problem-solving, data analytics, and proactive development of solutions,” she wrote.
Carlos Humberto Perez is a Colorado Springs resident and software engineering consultant and developer. He earned a degree in computer sciences from the University of Texas and a Master’s Degree in studies of the future from University of Houston. He wrote in his application that he has been a registered Republican, then later a registered Democrat, in order to vote in primary elections or support specific candidates. Perez listed serving as a member of the Colorado Springs 2020 Districting Process Advisory Committee and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority citizens advisory committee, and as outreach committee chairman for Bike Colorado Springs. Perez highlighted his experience assisting with Colorado Springs’s city council redistricting as a benefit for him serving on the commission. “I see my role as a commissioner to objectively and impartially implement the new constitutional requirements for equitable and competitive election districts,” Perez wrote.
Democratic commissioners
Heather Barry of Westminster Democrat and is director of business affairs at Denver International Airport. She has a Master’s Degree in public administration from The Evergreen State College and has most recently served as a state transportation commissioner, and previously worked as a lobbyist for the then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper. She listed serving as vice-chair of the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Airport Minority Advisory Board Foundation, and she listed membership in Jack and Jill of America, the Colorado Black Women for Political Action, and the Adams Colorado Democratic Party. Barry said her time on the state transportation commission gave her experience with getting input from the public and achieving decision making consensus in contentious situations.
Blanca Uzeta O'Leary of Aspen is a self-employed attorney. She earned a political science degree and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas. She listed serving on former Governor John Hickenlooper's judicial performance commission and Governor Jared Polis' judicial nominations commission. She also served as Co-Chair of Governor Polis' Inaugural Committee and is the chair of Boldly Forward, a 501(c)4 nonprofit group that served as Gov. Polis’ transition committee, and which has financially supported ballot measures but does not disclose its donors. She listed in her application having served a board member of the Aspen Youth Center and the Aspen Valley Medical Foundation, and served on advisory committees for the Aspen School District. She serves on the advisory board of Aspen Words, formerly known as the Aspen Writers Foundation, and on the board of Voces Unidas de las Montanas.
Republican Commissioners
Constance Jean Hass is a Trinidad resident and retired teacher. Now, she said, she helps her husband with a cattle operation. She earned a Master’s Degree in teaching from Grand Canyon University. She said she has been involved in her local Republican Party, as a precinct chair, helped with her husband’s campaign for county commissioner and donated to the Las Animas County Republican Party and former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s campaign. Hass listed her service on the Hoehne Teacher’s Organization, Angels in Aprons, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the Colorado Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors, the Las Animas County Republican Party and the Leadership Program of the Rockies. “I want to serve on this commission to guarantee Agriculture and rural Colorado continues to have a voice among our legislators,” she wrote in her application. “Too often, rural Colorado has been told that their vote does not count, and this commission is the way to make sure those voices do matter.”
Aislinn Nicole Kottwitz is a Windsor resident and former Fort Collins city council member. She is the marketing coordinator for Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital and earned a biology degree from Colorado State University. Kottwitz listed serving as a board member for Liberty Common School Board, the Advanced Care Planning Commission for Sharing the Care for Larimer County, the Larimer County division for the Conversation Project, 4H and the Larimer Energy Action Project (LEAP). “I am committed to being fair-minded, treating fellow commissioners with respect, building consensus, and producing excellent legislative maps for Colorado.”