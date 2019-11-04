The final episode of Colorado Cold Case’s third season is streaming now, and examines the legacy of an iconic Palmer Lake mountain biker’s death, and his mysterious mountainside burial.
The podcast episode, which was reported and produced by The Gazette, caps a six-episode season that explored the killing of Tim Watkins — a well-known figure in the local mountain biking scene, and someone who helped mentor multiple people to race professionally before his death two years ago.
Watkins, 60, went for a ride on Sept. 14, 2017, up Mount Herman but never returned to his Palmer Lake house.
Three days later, after an exhaustive search by his friends and family, Watkins’ body was found buried under branches and debris near one of his favorite trails near the top of Limbaugh Canyon.
His death rattled the Palmer Lake and mountain biking communities — especially as conflicts among groups using the seldom-policed Rampart Range appear to grow.
Two years later, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.
The mystery surrounding Watkins’ death has reverberated for years among his relatives and fellow mountain bikers — leaving some people unable to revisit the Mount Herman area, and prompting others to seek justice on their own terms.
The entire third season of the Colorado Cold Case podcast can be found on iTunes, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcasts.