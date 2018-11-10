To say that Capt. Lance P. Sijan gave his life in service of his country is not the end of his story.
The sole Air Force Academy graduate to have been awarded the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest award for bravery in combat — is the subject of a new documentary, “Sijan.”
Sijan, a 1965 academy graduate, died in January 1968 at the age of 25 while a prisoner of war in the “Hanoi Hilton” prison in Vietnam. The F-4C Phantom he was piloting went down during a November 1967 mission over Laos. Sijan ejected from the aircraft but suffered a compound fracture of his leg, a concussion and a broken hand. He survived in the jungle for 46 days before he was captured by enemy forces.
Despite his severe injuries and deteriorated physical condition, he managed to escape, only to be captured again and was tortured. Sijan survived more than two months in prison never surrendering more than his name, rank and serial number to his captors.
President Gerald Ford gave Syl and Jane Sijan their son’s Medal of Honor posthumously on March 4, 1976.
“Those who have served in uniform understand this kind of sacrifice,” said Janine Sijan Rozina, Sijan’s younger sister, to an audience that included a fellow prisoner of war and four of Sijan’s academy classmates at a private screening of the film Saturday at The Broadmoor Hotel Theater.
“I will encourage you to feel this film at an emotional level. It’s a very powerful, inspirational film about my brother,” she said. “Don’t look for the things that separate you (from his story), look for the things that you have in common.”
Sijan Rozina and film co-director Tim Seymour spent six years documenting Capt. Sijan’s remarkable story. The 90-minute film comprised of a remarkable amount of Sijan family home movies as well as archival war footage juxtaposed with new interviews, and material was also presented by the filmmakers to senior cadets at the Air Force Academy on Friday.
The film alternates between Sijan’s life as a boy growing up in Bay View, Wis., entering the academy as a member of its Division I football team, to the pilot whose plane exploded during a mission in Vietnam, becoming a prisoner of war who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The film was scored by composer Ken Miller with the backing of The Anschutz Foundation. Miller, entertainment director at The Broadmoor, who retired from the Air Force Academy Band in 1997, said Saturday that he was inspired to write “Sijan — A Tone Poem for String Orchestra,” which concludes the film, before he knew it existed and was honored to be able to compose the film’s dramatic score.
The film evoked tears from some at the screening Saturday, as well as heartfelt applause.
“We don’t end the story with the end of his life,” said Sijan Rozina, who was 13 when her brother died.
“I hope we touch the next generation with Lance’s story.”
Judging by the number of cadets who Sijan Rozina said approached her with questions after seeing the film, it has already done so. Sijan’s story, however, has long been legend on the campus. A dormitory is named for him, and a bronze sculpture in the academy’s Plaza of Heroes was a gift of the Class of 1965.
The filmmakers are in talks about how to distribute the documentary. It could become a six-part network series, a narrative film or part of leadership training, Sijan Rozina said.
“I am going to do everything I can to share his story.”
To learn more about the film, visit the Team Sijan Facebook page.
The Gazette is owned by Clarity Media, a subsidiary of The Anschutz Corp., which also owns The Broadmoor.