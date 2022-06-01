Carlos Diaz, who is accused of killing four people over an ongoing drug dispute in April, had the filing of his charges pushed back two weeks.

The prosecution on Wednesday asked Judge Chad Miller of the 4th Judicial District Court for additional time to determine the charges to file against Diaz in the April killings.

Diaz, 21, is currently in El Paso County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killings of Joseph Moore on April 22 in El Paso County and an unidentified male at a car wash in Colorado Springs on April 25.

Diaz also has a warrant out for his arrest in Pueblo County on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killings of Manuel Zegarelli and Veth Finnell-Vigil on April 25, according to court documents.

An affidavit acquired by The Gazette details that Diaz allegedly shot and killed all four men over theft and drug-related disputes. The affidavit states that Diaz himself confessed to all four killings, but claims to have done so in part because he had been, or was going to be, sexually assaulted by two of the men.

Judge Miller gave the prosecution two weeks to prepare, and scheduled a date of June 15 for filing of charges. Miller noted that in addition to the filing of charges, the court will discuss a preliminary hearing date.