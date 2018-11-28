A feud over a TV remote control spawned a “fatal stomp-down” that killed a 64-year-old inmate at a Colorado Springs prison last year, prosecutors said Wednesday at the trial of a man accused of inflicting the deadly blows.
Danny Lee Gonzalez, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in a Nov. 19, 2017, attack on Daniel Pena. Both men were awaiting parole at the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Center, 2925 E. Las Vegas St., their release dates in sight.
During opening statements, prosecutor Grant Libby described a brutal attack in which Gonzalez knocked Pena to the floor of his bunk room and then repeatedly stomped on his head as five of Gonzalez’s friends stood guard.
“He’s grinning as he leaves the room,” Libby said of the defendant, citing surveillance footage that shows the men entering and leaving — all within 40 seconds.
Pena lost consciousness less than a half hour later and was found slumped over in a bathroom stall. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a week later.
Attorneys for Gonzalez say he’s being blamed for defending himself after Pena took a swing at him. Although Gonzalez fought back, he didn’t stomp on Pena, public defender Kim Chalmers said, attributing the claim to inmates exaggerating what they saw.
“This was a fistfight in prison,” she told the jury, arguing that the short duration of the fight — and an absence of blood on Gonzalez’s sweatshirt and pants— show he had no intent to kill or knowledge that his actions would lead to the victim’s death.
The feud between the men started earlier in the day when Pena went looking for a TV remote control and barged into Gonzalez’s room asking him to return it, authorities said. Gonzalez ended up punching Pena.
The Cheyenne Mountain Re-Entry Center is a privately run facility that contracts with the Colorado Department of Corrections to hold prisoners awaiting parole. It is the only for-profit prison in El Paso County and one of three in the state.
Peña was sentenced Aug. 14, 2014, for second-degree assault after drugging a victim. He was scheduled to be released March 21, 2019, but was eligible for parole. His next hearing was scheduled for October 2018.
A Colorado prison spokesman did not return a message requesting details about Gonzalez’s parole eligibility and incarceration history.
Court records show he has at least three prior felony convictions dating to 1998. His most recent convictions were for stalking and witness tampering in Denver in 2012, when he received a six-year prison sentence.