Angered by a slow-moving home improvement project, a Colorado Springs parolee fatally shot the worker he accused of botching the job before dismembering his body, prosecutors say.
“I shot the (expletive) and chopped him up,” Thomas Lynn O’Hara II, 52, allegedly confessed to a friend after the gruesome Nov. 18 crime.
The body of Barney Jenkins was found on a hill next to a road in Pueblo County — his head, torso and arm in one trash bag and remaining limbs in the other.
The apparent confession — and grisly details of an alleged cover-up — were described in 4th Judicial District Court on Friday at a hearing that will determine if O’Hara is tried on suspicion of first-degree murder. A judge is expected to rule when the hearing concludes later in the afternoon.
O’Hara was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor at the time, police said.
Authorities say he fatally shot Jenkins in the head at a 5-acre property in Falcon and asked a friend to lend him trash bags, zip ties and other materials allegedly used during the disposal.
Investigators say a GPS unit in his ankle monitor placed him at the Falcon property at the time of the crime, but that it didn’t travel to Pueblo — leaving the question of who dumped the body a mystery. Police said they were still searching for accomplices.
Jenkins had been hired by O’Hara to add a deck onto a home in Colorado Springs, witnesses told police.
As the project dragged on, they began to quarrel — O’Hara complaining that Jenkins arrived late to the job and left early, and Jenkins saying he'd been paid too little.
Police noted attempts to clean up a storage building where the murder likely occurred, including fresh paint “overspray” left on the ground.
Attorneys for Jenkins attacked the confession, pointing out that the man who told police he heard the statement is a heroin user who also works as a painter.
Police say the woman who lived at the Falcon property told them O’Hara and Jenkins arrived together that day, and that O’Hara asked her to borrow materials to clean up a mess he said he had made in his truck.
She didn’t go out to see what had happened, police say.