A fight at a bar and billiards hall in southeast Colorado Springs left one person injured Sunday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers arrived to the 3600 block of Citadel Drive North, just north of The Citadel mall, in response to a reported fight at the business and found that a half of the party involved had left the scene.

A remaining person was found suffering from a "significant injury," police said.

According to police, witnesses provided information that led officers to the location of the fleeing suspect, who was then arrested. Officials did not identify the victim or suspect and did not provide further information.