A fifth teenager has died from a September 8 crash in Prowers County.
Braden Black, 15, had been in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Friday, his family announced through UCHealth.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sorrow that we share our beloved son, Braden, died today from injuries he suffered in a tragic accident on September 8," the family said in a statement. "We truly appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from our community, friends and even strangers. Please keep all of the families who are suffering from the loss of their children in your thoughts and prayers. Please also pray for our school community.”
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when the teenagers were traveling in a Ford Explorer eastbound on Prowers County Road 196 near Wiley. The driver, a 16-year-old male ran a stop sign and the Explorer was subsequently hit by a semi truck headed north on U.S. Highway 287, troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said.
The driver and two passengers a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old male died on scene. Another passenger, a 16-year-old male, died at the hospital. Braden was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
The news comes as funeral services were held this week in Lamar for the other passengers.