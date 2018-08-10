Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced a fifth animal casualty from Monday's severe hailstorm. Zookeepers found the peahen Katy Perry's body Thursday night.

She was one of two members of the zoo's roving peafowl to succumb to hail injuries. A peacock, Snoop, also was killed, as was a rare vulture named Motswari and a Muscovy duck, Daisy. A meerkat pup that's been missing since the storm is presumed dead in a collapsed burrow.

The zoo has been closed for cleanup since the storm — the longest such closure in its history — and will reopen Saturday, with an inspected and operational Mountaineer Sky Ride.