Baseball-sized hailstones punched holes in and smashed several vehicle windows. Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has announced a fifth animal casualty from Monday's severe hailstorm. Zookeepers found the peahen Katy Perry's body Thursday night.

She was one of two members of the zoo's roving peafowl to succumb to hail injuries. A peacock, Snoop, also was killed, as was a rare vulture named Motswari and a Muscovy duck, Daisy. A meerkat pup that's been missing since the storm is presumed dead in a collapsed burrow.

The zoo has been closed for cleanup since the storm — the longest such closure in its history — and will reopen Saturday, with an inspected and operational Mountaineer Sky Ride.

Stephanie Earls is a news reporter and columnist at The Gazette. Before moving to Colorado Springs in 2012, she worked for newspapers in upstate NY, WA, OR and at her hometown weekly in Berkeley Springs, WV, where she got her start in journalism.

