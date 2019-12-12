PEORIA, Colo. — Interstate 70 is fully closed between the towns of Deer Trail and Peoria due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A semi-truck crashed near the town of Peoria just before 2 p.m. and then caught fire, according to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.
A 9NEWS viewer who said he witnessed the crash said the truck went off an overpass and then burst into flames. There's no estimate on when the road could reopen. CDOT said traffic is being detoured onto Highway 40.