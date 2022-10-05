A fiery rollover crash involving a 19-year-old from Colorado Springs closed a portion of Interstate 25 north of Pueblo on Wednesday morning, causing delays in northbound traffic, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Around 5:30 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that the right lane between Exit 108 to Purcell Boulevard and Exit 110 was closed due to the crash.
CDOT reported the roadway open around 6:25 a.m.
#I25 northbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Exit 108 - Purcell Boulevard and Exit 110 - Pinon. Watch for emergency crews. Use caution. https://t.co/Ae2GuVsTNO— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 5, 2022
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol told KKTV the driver was traveling north when they lost control of their vehicle, which rolled and burst into flames. The teen was able to exit the vehicle with "moderate injuries," KKTV reported.
KKTV reported that as of 7:30 a.m., traffic was returning to normal.