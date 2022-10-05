Pueblo crash rollover

A fiery rollover crash closed a portion of Interstate 25 early Wednesday morning north of Pueblo. (Courtesy of KKTV)

A fiery rollover crash involving a 19-year-old from Colorado Springs closed a portion of Interstate 25 north of Pueblo on Wednesday morning, causing delays in northbound traffic, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Around 5:30 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported that the right lane between Exit 108 to Purcell Boulevard and Exit 110 was closed due to the crash. 

CDOT reported the roadway open around 6:25 a.m.

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol told KKTV the driver was traveling north when they lost control of their vehicle, which rolled and burst into flames. The teen was able to exit the vehicle with "moderate injuries," KKTV reported.

KKTV reported that as of 7:30 a.m., traffic was returning to normal.

