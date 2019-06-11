exhilarating
Matteo Williams, 11, from New Zealand competes in the cadet freestyle event during the 2018 FiBArk Festival on June 14 in Salida. Matteo came in second. — Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette

America’s longest-going whitewater festival is still on this weekend in Colorado, but the bulging Arkansas River has led to some events being canceled.

The Mountain Mail in Salida reports that FIBArk called off four events during a stakeholder meeting as flows near town were exceeding 3,240 cubic feet per second. Scrapped from the schedule are: SUP Skills for Bills on Friday, the Hooligan Race and SUP Cross on Saturday and Sunday’s Crazy River Dog Contest.

The cancellations were due to safety, The Mountain Mail reported. The news came Tuesday with the grim backdrop of the Arkansas River’s first rafting death of the season.

Still, organizers anticipate the high, rushing water to make for good entertainment for the thousands of spectators expected. The 71st FIBArk (First in Boating the Arkansas) runs Thursday through Sunday.

