Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, has not only interviewed with police but he also has voluntarily released his cellphone to be searched by law enforcement, as well as provided swabs for DNA testing and photographs, his lawyer said Wednesday.
According to a statement from Colorado Springs criminal defense lawyer Jeremy Loew, Frazee has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with police but will not give any media interviews, “as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation.”
Frazee, 32, is believed to be one of the last people to have seen Berreth, on Thanksgiving Day, and he communicated with her via text three days later, before she went missing.
Patrick Frazee did not attend a Monday press conference held by Woodland Park police to plead for the public’s help in locating Berreth because he found out about it only an hour before it occurred, the lawyer’s statement said.
“Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated,” the statement said.
Frazee is caring for the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, whom Berreth handed off to him on Thanksgiving Day, after a video at the town’s Safeway store showed her shopping for groceries about midday with the child.
Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at Monday’s press conference that police had not searched Frazee’s home but said it remained a possibility. De Young said police have not identified any suspects but also do not believe the community is in danger.
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho, reported her daughter missing on Dec. 2. It is unknown why Frazee did not report her missing. The couple does not live together, Cheryl Berreth said, and never have.
While a tower in southern Idaho picked up a ping from Berreth’s cell phone on Nov. 25, she did not visit any relatives living in Idaho, including her mother, and neither family nor friends have heard from her, authorities said.
Berreth’s purse and cellphone were missing from her townhome in Woodland Park, but her two vehicles and other possessions were in their normal locations. Baked cinnamon rolls had been left in the kitchen, police said, indicating she had not planned to be gone long.
A community candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., in Woodland Park.
Berreth was last thought to be at her home in the 200 block of East Lake Avenue in Woodland Park. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to a missing persons poster. She has family in Idaho and Washington state.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656