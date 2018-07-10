Colorado Springs police doled out seven misdemeanor tickets for illegal fireworks use this year, a sharp drop from the 31 issued last year.
Police and firefighters amped up patrols of illegal fireworks this year, as members of seven units responded to 138 of the 414 calls received on the violation.
The city also received nearly one-10th of an inch of rain on July 4, the National Weather Service reported.
"Weather was obviously a contributing factor" in the decreased tickets, said police Lt. Howard Black.
Fireworks are illegal within city limits. Leading into the Fourth of July, police stressed that violators face a $2,500 fine, 189 days in jail or both.
They also underscored the ongoing drought, heat and other factors contributing to high wildfire danger.
Police said they didn't have a total of how many fireworks were confiscated, but they plan to destroy them Thursday.